MOL develops app with Microsoft that slashes hours of data input

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has developed a new app which carries out real-time processing of ship operational data, the latest chapter in the Japanese line’s bid to create efficiencies at sea through technology.

The Online ABLOG app processes and utilises abstract log (ablog) data, improving operational efficiency both onboard and on shore.

Conventionally, crewmembers have recorded ablog data using dedicated onboard software, and emailed it to those involved, but this required time to download the data on the shore side, making it difficult to analyse data immediately. In addition, not all systems onboard and on shore can be linked, requiring duplicate input of the same data.

MOL’s new application, developed in partnership with Microsoft, can be used from a web browser via satellite without dedicated software.

The app eliminates the need for email transmission of ship operational data, system management, and upgrades of dedicated software, which MOL estimates works out at about 880 hours per year per vessel.

The app reduces data input workload by linkage with other systems both onboard and on shore, something that previously took about 270 hours per year per vessel, according to MOL.

Moreover, the app makes for simpler analysis of ship operational status and enhanced monitoring functions from shore side, by making ship operational data available in real time.

MOL has already installed the web app on 197 vessels.