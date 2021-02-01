AsiaOffshoreOffshore Wind

MOL establishes offshore wind division

MOL

Further changes are afoot at Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Japan’s largest shipowner by fleet size. In addition to the creation of MOL Drybulk, which will house all MOL’s smaller bulk carriers at the start of the next financial year on April 1, MOL is upping its focus on offshore wind.

Among a host of restructuring measures, MOL will establish a Wind Power Energy Business Division.

Takeshi Hashimoto is set to become MOL’s president and CEO on April 1, with current incumbent, Junichiro Ikeda, moving upstairs to chairman.

Japan’s big three shipping lines, which include Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) as well as MOL, have all made moves into the offshore wind sector in recent months.

