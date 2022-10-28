MOL fixes another LNG newbuild

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has inked a new multi-year contract to charter an LNG carrier newbuild to an unnamed energy major.

The 174,000 cu m vessel, booked for construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea is expected to deliver in 2026.

The ship will feature the latest ME-GA engine to cut methane slip and improve fuel consumption, as well as air lubrication system and shaft generator, MOL said.

The shipowner recently fixed another one of its 174,000 cu m DSME newbuilds to French energy major TotalEnergies set to deliver in 2025.