MOL initiates joint study on marine fuel

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has announced the launch of a joint study on bunker fuel with the country’s National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES).

Under a three-year project, MOL and NIES will carry out fuel quality analysis and research for the safe operation of machinery on vessels.

The aim is to develop a database, which would help to predict environmental impacts in terms of different fuel quality and characteristics, as well as reduce risks of oil leakage. The collaboration will also include biofuel.

MOL said it plans to link the study with big data in its system to manage fuel oil and lubricant analysis results called Bunker Hub. The system, developed and operated by MOL Technology Research Center, started its service in August 2021 and consolidates statistical data such as analysis results by vessel/region and off-spec bunker occurrence area distribution.