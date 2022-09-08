MOL inks charter deal with ENN for three LNG carrier newbuilds

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has penned a long-term charter contract for three newbuilding liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with Singapore-based ENN LNG, a subsidiary of China’s ENN Natural Gas.

The ships will be built at CSSC-affiliated Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and delivered by 2028 for LNG trades in China, where ENN supplies 10% of natural gas and operates an LNG terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province.

Before the ENN deal, MOL had booked ten 174,000 cu m units at Hudong-Zhonghua this year for delivery between 2024 and 2026. Six vessels will go on a charter with CNOOC Gas & Power Group, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), while the remaining four will serve Qatar’s state-owned LNG projects.

“The contract was concluded based on ENN’s high evaluation of MOL’s track record in the LNG carrier business for China, its extensive experience in building LNG carriers in China, and its performance in safe cargo transport and safe operation of vessels,” MOL said in a release.