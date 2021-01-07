MOL makes waves with latest renewable energy partnership

At a time when there is a strong push for offshore renewable power generation in Japan, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), the nation’s largest shipowner, has entered into an agreement with Wales-headquartered Bombora Wave Power to identify wave energy potential across the region.

MOL has completed a detailed internal technical review of Bombora’s unique mWaveTM, a wave energy converter. Bombora’s membrane style wave energy converter is installed 10 m beneath the ocean’s surface, similar to a fully submerged reef. The fixed bottom mWaveTM is completely invisible from the shoreline. As ocean waves pass over the mWaveTM, the membranes deflect, pumping air through a turbine to generate electricity. Electricity is directly transferred to shore via a submerged cable.

Bombora claims mWaveTM is unique among wave energy converters as it simultaneously addresses the cost of energy and ocean wave survivability challenges.

The new partnership between MOL and Bombora will identify potential sites for mWaveTM energy projects in Japan and in neighbouring regions. In addition, the partnership will analyse the opportunity to combine with offshore wind farms by adding wave energy using mWaveTM in Japan and other regions.

“The rapid growth of the marine renewable energy sector represents a new opportunity for MOL, and it is anticipating there will be a significant demand for vessels involved in the construction and ongoing operations across the marine energy sector,” the Japanese owner stated in a release today.