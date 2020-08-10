MOL offloads VLCC

AsiaTankers

Hans Thaulow August 10, 2020
Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) 30-ship strong VLCC arm has let go of the 15-year-old Otowasan for around $27m.

The sale of the 302,477 dwt Kawasaki-built ship is MOL´s first VLCC´s sale since October last year. The sale comes at a time where VLCC rates have tumbled to their lowest levels since February.

The deal reflects a price drop of more than $2m per month since the last comparable sale that was sealed. In late April pricing portal VesselsValue noted that the same aged 309,200 dwt Samsung-built Olympic Leader changed owner ship for $39.7 m at a time when VLCCs were getting six-digit figures per day in the spot market.

