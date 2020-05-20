MOL orders bulker quartet at Chinese yards

Japanese owner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has placed orders at two Chinese-Japanese joint venture yards for the construction of four bulk carriers in total.

According to Allied Shipbroking report, the company has ordered two 82,000 dwt kamsarmaxes at the joint venture yard run by Yangzijiang and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

In the meantime, MOL signed newbuilding contracts at COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) for the construction of two 61,000 dwt ultramaxes.

Deliveries for the four vessels are all scheduled in 2021. The prices of the contracts were not disclosed.

Yangzijiang, the largest private yard in China, formed a shipbuilding jv with Mitsui in 2018 with Yangzijiang and Mitsui holding 51% and 49% respectively. The jv has its production base at Yangzijinag’s existing Taicang yard in Jiangsu.

MOL is one of the largest shipowners in Japan with a diversified fleet of over 200 vessel. It currently has 14 ships on order.