Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has contracted Shin Kurushima Dockyard and Nihon Shipyard to build four 7,000-unit capacity car carriers using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as their main fuel. The vessels are slated for delivery in succession starting in 2024. No price has been revealed for the four ships.

MOL, Japan’s largest shipowner by fleet size, has laid out plans to have around 90 LNG-fuelled ships in operation by 2030.