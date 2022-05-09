AsiaOperations

MOL orders four more LNG-powered car carriers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 9, 2022
Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has revealed it has ordered four more LNG-powered car carriers at two local yards.

Nihon Shipyard and Shin Kurushima Dockyard will split the orders for the 7,000 ceu capacity ships, which will deliver through 2024 and 2025. No price has been revealed for this latest ship order.

MOL has announced its intention to grow its LNG-powered car carrier fleet – already one of the biggest in the world – to 90 ships by 2030. It is also looking at ammonia as a future fuel for its car carrier fleet.

