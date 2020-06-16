Home Sector Gas MOL partners with NW Innovation Works for methanol shipping project June 16th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Gas

Japanese owner MOL has announced will invest in US-based methanol producer NW Innovation Works (NWIW), and provide and operate purpose-built next-generation ships to serve NWIW’s planned methanol facility at the Port of Kalama in southwest Washington.

The planned facility will convert regionally sourced natural gas to methanol, to be transported via ship for use in dedicated materials pathway production in Asia.

NWIW claims the methanol it produces will displace more carbon-intensive coal-based methanol, resulting in greenhouse gas reductions globally. Additionally, it will offset 100% of its GHG emissions from both direct and indirect sources within Washington State.

“Partnering with NWIW at an early stage places MOL in the best position to provide safe operation, service and solutions with the aim of achieving the highest levels of environmental benefits. By participating in this project, MOL will obtain a deeper knowledge of overall methanol activities, allowing the company to provide better services and solutions for its customers,” MOL said in a release.