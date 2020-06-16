MOL partners with NW Innovation Works for methanol shipping project

MOL partners with NW Innovation Works for methanol shipping project

June 16th, 2020 Asia, Gas 0 comments

Japanese owner MOL has announced will invest in US-based methanol producer NW Innovation Works (NWIW), and provide and operate purpose-built next-generation ships to serve NWIW’s planned methanol facility at the Port of Kalama in southwest Washington.

The planned facility will convert regionally sourced natural gas to methanol, to be transported via ship for use in dedicated materials pathway production in Asia.

NWIW claims the methanol it produces will displace more carbon-intensive coal-based methanol, resulting in greenhouse gas reductions globally.  Additionally, it will offset 100% of its GHG emissions from both direct and indirect sources within Washington State.

“Partnering with NWIW at an early stage places MOL in the best position to provide safe operation, service and solutions with the aim of achieving the highest levels of environmental benefits. By participating in this project, MOL will obtain a deeper knowledge of overall methanol activities, allowing the company to provide better services and solutions for its customers,” MOL said in a release.

 

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.