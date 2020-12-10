MOL presses ahead with wind-powered coal carrier project

Japanese owner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has entered into a coal transport deal with Tohoku Electric Power, using a coal carrier equipped with a hard sail wind power propulsion system known as a Wind Challenger.

Construction of the vessel will start at Oshima Shipbuilding, with the ship expected to be put into operation in 2022.

MOL believes the Wind Challenger system will reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) by about 5% on the Japan-Australia route and about 8% on the Japan-North America West Coast route compared to conventional bulk carriers.

MOL and Tohoku Electric Power will conduct more verification tests on the system’s GHG reduction effects toward the 2022 target date for the new carrier to begin operations.