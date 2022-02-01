AsiaDry CargoEnvironmentTech

MOL readies for installation of its first hard sail

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has provided Splash readers with a glimpse of the enormous hard sail it is about to install on one of its bulk carriers under construction at Oshima Shipbuilding.

The huge sail, 54 m high, has been under development for the past 13 years and is known as the Wind Challenger project. The light weight FRP composite sail has a telescopic system to retract it to 23 m high when in port.

An 88,900 dwt bulk carrier due for delivery this autumn – and slated to go on long term charter hauling coal for Tohoku Electric Power Co – is now getting the hard sail installed on its prow. The additional propulsion power from wind can reduce a vessel’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by an estimated 5% to 8%, MOL, Japan’s largest shipowner in dwt terms, stated today.

MOL is also considering the use of sails on other bulk carriers, tankers and LNG carriers.

