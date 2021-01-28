AsiaGas

MOL scraps 37-year-old LNG carrier

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 29, 2021
MOL

Mitsui OSK (MOL) has sold its first and oldest LNG carrier, Senshu Maru, for scrap after 37 years with the company.

The vessel was delivered from Mitsui Ichihara in February 1984, and has sailed nearly 2m nautical miles while completing 733 voyages for the Japanese owner.

“We sincerely appreciated our oldest lady who completed so many operations safely and we will continue stable energy transportation as the world leader in safety,” the company said on social media.

VesselsValue data shows that the ship was sold for green recycling in India at a price of $523 per LDT. The portal shows the vessel status as dead as of January 26.

