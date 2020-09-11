MOL sets aside $9.4m to assist in Wakashio clean-up

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), the charterer of the ill-fated Wakashio newcastlemax, has pledged Y1bn ($9.4m) to help in the clean-up in Mauritius.

The bulk carrier deviated from its intended course and ran aground on a reef seven weeks ago, leaking more than 1,000 tonnes of bunker fuel in waters to the south of the island republic.

MOL chartered the ship from Nagashiki Shipping who was using Anglo-Eastern as crew managers for the Panama-flagged ship.

MOL has earmarked funds to be spent cleaning up and replanting mangroves, as well as cleaning up coral reefs. Other intitiatives announced by MOL, Japan’s largest shipowner, include aid for the local fishing community and a commitment to boost the tourism sector by dispatching one of its cruise ships to the Indian Ocean republic in 2022.