MOL sets aside $9.4m to assist in Wakashio clean-up
Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), the charterer of the ill-fated Wakashio newcastlemax, has pledged Y1bn ($9.4m) to help in the clean-up in Mauritius.
The bulk carrier deviated from its intended course and ran aground on a reef seven weeks ago, leaking more than 1,000 tonnes of bunker fuel in waters to the south of the island republic.
MOL chartered the ship from Nagashiki Shipping who was using Anglo-Eastern as crew managers for the Panama-flagged ship.
MOL has earmarked funds to be spent cleaning up and replanting mangroves, as well as cleaning up coral reefs. Other intitiatives announced by MOL, Japan’s largest shipowner, include aid for the local fishing community and a commitment to boost the tourism sector by dispatching one of its cruise ships to the Indian Ocean republic in 2022.
Comments
Is not precisely a good way of assuring quality in navigation. The japanese do not hire the crew directly because is expensive, but they do it through a manning agent in a poorer country, so they lift the phone and call Anglo Eastern (or BSM) at India. Then nasty business starts!!
The manning agents compete in low price market so they don’t charge to japanese too much so they make their money by charging crew for costs incurred with getting them a job. Is a really nasty recruitment method but India prefers ignore it!
Well said! The international crewing industry must be exposed for it’s greed, corruption and deceit. I have described it elsewhere as a Dutch auction, with crews and companies undercutting each other to win a contract. How can the best, most professional crews find employment when they are undercut by cheaper, less competent and experienced crews with doubtful qualifications, or no qualifications at all. Before flagging and crewing out in the 60s and 70s ships like the “Wakashio” would be under the Japanese flag, manned by highly competent and professional Japanese nationals top to bottom. Then greed drove the shipowners to flag and crew out, pursuing the bottom line. It must be galling for some crews to know that the reason they are employed at all is because they are cheap. This realization is not conducive to good morale amongst employees. Mitsui OSK and charterers like them should be directly involved in crewing and professional standards, not leave it to cutthroat crewing agencies driven entirely by greed.
This is laughable. $9.4 million is a pittance in relation to the final cost of cleaning up this outrageously negligent act. Once the media loses interest the big corporation will disappear over the horizon. Mauritius does not have the political clout to sustain pressure once the global media departs. In it’s case the government of Mauritius should have taken stringent defensive measures a long time ago.
First, the announcement of an exclusion zone, say 10 miles, around it’s coasts; second, a military helicopter on stand by to intercept ships like the “Wakashio” who do not respond to warnings by radio, third, a radar station to monitor all shipping around it’s coasts, and fourth, high speed coastal patrol craft to ward off wayward ships like the “Wakashio”.