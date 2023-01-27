AsiaBunkeringDry Cargo

MOL showcases ammonia-powered newcastlemax design

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 27, 2023
MOL

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Mitsui & Co have received approval in principle (AiP) from ClassNK for the design of a large ammonia-powered bulk carrier.

MOL and Mitsui jointly determined the size and specifications of the vessel, and both companies entrusted Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for the design of the vessel. The AiP covers a 210,000 dwt newcastlemax.

The design calls for a main engine fuelled by ammonia, which emits no CO2 when burned. The vessel will also feature two ammonia fuel tanks on deck to maximise the cruising range for various routes and to make the most effective use of cargo space.

“As expectations for ammonia as a marine fuel increase, MOL and Mitsui will promote the expansion of net-zero emission ocean-going vessels,” MOL said in a release.

