AsiaBunkeringGasShipyards

MOL taps local yards to develop ammonia-powered gas carrier

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 24, 2022
0 23 Less than a minute
MOL

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding have launched a joint project aimed at developing and building an ocean-going liquefied gas carrier that will use ammonia as its main fuel.

The vessel is envisioned as a mid-size, 40,000 cu m ammonia/LPG carrier equipped with a main engine that can run mainly on ammonia, and targeting to achieve net zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while underway by using some of its ammonia cargo as fuel. The ship will feature a Mitsui-MAN B&W type S60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia main engine, something that is still under development and is keenly awaited by many in the shipping industry.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 24, 2022
0 23 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button