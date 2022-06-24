MOL taps local yards to develop ammonia-powered gas carrier

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding have launched a joint project aimed at developing and building an ocean-going liquefied gas carrier that will use ammonia as its main fuel.

The vessel is envisioned as a mid-size, 40,000 cu m ammonia/LPG carrier equipped with a main engine that can run mainly on ammonia, and targeting to achieve net zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while underway by using some of its ammonia cargo as fuel. The ship will feature a Mitsui-MAN B&W type S60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia main engine, something that is still under development and is keenly awaited by many in the shipping industry.