MOL targets cable-laying

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with compatriot Kokusai Cable Ship (KCS) to work together on the installation of power cables, a key element of supply chains in the globally expanding offshore wind farm business.

KCS was established in 1966 and the following year launched the KDD Maru, Japan’s first submarine cable-laying ship. Over the ensuing half century, the company has been involved in the construction of some 70,000 km of undersea cables, mainly in the Asia- Pacific region.

MOL has managed and operated a total of four KCS-owned cable-laying ships over the past 50 years.