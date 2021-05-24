AsiaDry CargoShipyards

MOL orders panamax bulker for biomass transport

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 24, 2021
MOL

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has tapped Oshima Shipbuilding to build a panamax bulk carrier to transport woody biomass for energy as its main cargo.

The new vessel, slated for delivery in 2023, is in pre-compliance with the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) that will be adopted in 2025.

According to MOL, the bulker will have a reinforced mooring equipment and a wide-opening hatch design to boost the efficiency of cargo handling and is more suitable for the transportation of woody biomass for energy for Japanese power companies.

The MOL Power Solution & Carbon Project Division, established in April this year, will be in charge of the business operation for the newbuilding vessel, provision of transport plans, and ship operation.

“Woody biomass for energy is a plant-derived fuel, and regarded as one that can realise a carbon neutral state, based on the concept that burning these fuels does not increase the CO2 concentration because carbon previously absorbed by trees is returned to the air,” MOL said.

