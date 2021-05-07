MOL to set up hydrogen-ready gear at Kobe terminal

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Mitsui E&S Machinery have agreed to commence a joint study to introduce hydrogen-fueled cargo handling machineries in ports.

As part of the deal, MOL’s subsidiary Shosen Koun has placed an order at Mitsui E&S for a new low-emission rubber-tired gantry crane to be set up at the MOL-operated port of Kobe container terminal.

According to MOL, the new diesel-powered crane improves fuel consumption by 20-30%, and reduces emissions of CO2 and other harmful substances in diesel exhaust in comparison with a conventional one.

It will be hydrogen-ready and introduced around end of May 2022.

The move is part of Japan’s Carbon Neutral Port initiative aimed at achieving decarbonisation in ports and harbors.