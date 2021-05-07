ContainersEnvironmentPorts and LogisticsTech

MOL to set up hydrogen-ready gear at Kobe terminal

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 7, 2021
0 54 Less than a minute
MOL

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Mitsui E&S Machinery have agreed to commence a joint study to introduce hydrogen-fueled cargo handling machineries in ports.

As part of the deal, MOL’s subsidiary Shosen Koun has placed an order at Mitsui E&S for a new low-emission rubber-tired gantry crane to be set up at the MOL-operated port of Kobe container terminal.

According to MOL, the new diesel-powered crane improves fuel consumption by 20-30%, and reduces emissions of CO2 and other harmful substances in diesel exhaust in comparison with a conventional one.

It will be hydrogen-ready and introduced around end of May 2022.

The move is part of Japan’s Carbon Neutral Port initiative aimed at achieving decarbonisation in ports and harbors.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 7, 2021
0 54 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button