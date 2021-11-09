AsiaBunkeringEnvironment

MOL to trial a hydrogen-fuelled engine

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 9, 2021
MOL

In what it claims will be a world-first for the shipping industry, Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) will trial a hydrogen-fuelled engine on an in-service bulk carrier.

MOL is working with Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries conglomerate, to get a low-speed, two-stroke hydrogen-fuelled marine engine on one its geared bulk carriers.

J-ENG is developing the engine with Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yanmar Power Technology, having received a government research subsidy.

No timeframe has been given for this landmark trial, which will be watched by shipowners and yards around the world with hydrogen being one of the frontrunners in shipping’s quest for new, non-polluting fuels.

MOL, Japan’s largest shipowner in dwt terms, aims to deploy net zero emissions ocean-going vessels in the 2020s and achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

