MOL to work with Petronas on liquefied CO2 transportation

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) will work with Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), the state-owned energy company of Malaysia, to study liquefied CO2 transportation, getting its partially owned CO2 specialist Larvik Shipping onboard in the project.

MOL entered the business of transporting liquefied CO2 by sea in March 2021, when it invested in Larvik Shipping, which has managed industrial liquefied CO2 vessels in Europe for over 30 years.

The company is also involved in the Australian offshore CCS hub project – the deepC Store project, which consists of capturing CO2 from industrial sources in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, shipping of liquid CO2 to CO2 floating storage and injection (FSI) hub facility offshore Australia, and a CO2 injection well for storage in a subsurface storage complex near the FSI hub facility.

