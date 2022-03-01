MOL’s fire-ravaged car carrier sinks off the Azores

A Mitsui OSK Lines car carrier Felicity Ace that caught fire in the Atlantic on February 16 while carrying nearly 4,000 cars from Germany to the US has sunk despite previous efforts to tow it to safety.

The 6,400 ceu ship sank 220 nautical miles off the coast of Portugal’s Azores Islands around 09.00 hrs local time on Tuesday having suffered a list to starboard, MOL Ship Management Singapore said.

The salvage crafts will remain around the area to monitor the situation, the ship manager added.

“Felicity Ace lost stability and sank at about 25 nautical miles, equivalent to 46 km, outside the limit of the Economic Exclusive Zone from Portugal, in an area of which water depth is about 3,000 m.

“Some debris and a small stain of oil waste are recorded on the site, which is being dispersed by the water jets of the tugs and which is being monitored by the Department of Pollution of the National Maritime Authority and by the European Maritime Security Agency (EMSA),” Portuguese Navy stated.

The cause of the fire on the Panama-flagged vessel is still unknown. UK risk consultancy Russell Group estimated the total dollar value of goods on the ship at $438m.