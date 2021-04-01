MOL’s new boss outlines priorities

Mitsui OSK Lines’s (MOL) new boss, Takeshi Hashimoto, has outlined his priorities for the coming decade on assuming the presidency this Thursday of Japan’s largest shipping line in tonnage terms.

In his address to the thousands of MOL employees, Hashimoto talked about the potential drop in cargoes as the Covid pandemic recedes. He went on to say that he expects the upcoming 10 years to see “drastic changes” in the world of shipping, led by environmental awareness and digitalisation.

On the environment, Hashimoto said MOL had a current preference for LNG-fuelled ships and is looking at carbon credits.

Hashimoto, an MOL employee for the past 39 years, replaces Junichiro Ikeda who moves upstairs to chairman.