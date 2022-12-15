Molten salt nuclear power barge pitched to Indonesia

American nuclear power technology developer ThorCon is pushing ahead with the development of a 500 MW molten salt nuclear power barge for operations in Indonesia with help from French class society Bureau Veritas.

The concept developed by ThorCon is a molten salt fission reactor. Unlike current nuclear reactors, the ThorCon reactor operates at low pressure and uses liquid fuel. The liquid fuel enables much higher operating temperatures, leading to greater efficiency while also enabling completely passive safety requiring no action from the operator nor intervention on the power source to stop the reaction. The 500 MW fission power plant will be integrated within a floating barge hull and then towed to a shallow water site before being ballasted to rest on the seabed. The technology will then deliver energy to the power grid to meet land-based energy needs. ThorCon plants will be designed to be mass produced, which will support the transition to carbon free and reliable energy.

ThorCon has entered into discussion with the Indonesian province of Bangka-Belitung, the state electricity company PLN, and the nuclear energy regulatory agency BAPETEN regarding potential sites for the demonstration and the final installation of a 500 MW power plant.

Dave Devanney, CEO ThorCon, commented: “ThorCon has developed a fourth generation advanced nuclear reactor design that solves the most perplexing problem of conventional nuclear power: excessive cost. ThorCon is initially implementing its technology in Southeast Asia where the need for low-cost dispatchable carbon-free energy is urgent. Providing a practical clean solution to Southeast Asia’s growing energy needs will significantly slow global warming and climate change.”

Other notable marine atomic developments are taking place around the world.

UK-based CORE POWER, together with Bill Gates-chaired TerraPower, Southern Company and French atomic group Orano, is developing a modular molten salt reactor to propel ships and provide reliable energy for manufacturing synthetic green fuels from hydrogen. The first prototype reactor is due to start trials in 2025.

In South Korea where shipbuilding major Samsung Heavy Industries has teamed up with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute while Seaborg Technologies in Denmark is building floating power barges, and the Canadians are working with NuScale to develop marine power stations. The Russians, meanwhile, already have the market domestically and are now touting a huge new next generation nuclear-powered icebreaker as further proof of their maritime atomic expertise. Not to be left out, Chinese scientists are developing their own atomic propulsion technologies for both merchant marine and offshore facilities.