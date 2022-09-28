Monaco Yacht Club gears up to welcome shipping’s top names

The speaker lineup for one of the flashest shipping gatherings of the year has been announced.

The Maritime CEO Forum Monaco returns on the afternoon of October 12 with high-level panels on tankers, dry bulk, ship finance and shipmanagement.

Taking place at the Monaco Yacht Club, the event features many of the world’s best known shipowner and shipmanager CEOs, ready to debate where the markets are headed.

The Maritime CEO Forum is invitation only and is limited in size to ensure all attendees can make the most of the day, enjoy the stunning views, and relax afterwards.

“With the yacht club, free flow champagne and our informal, interactive approach to shipping gatherings, what’s not to like?” commented Sam Chambers, editorial director. “For the lucky few invited, this promises to be an industry event like no other.”

Among confirmed speakers are the heads of shipping firms Athenian Holdings, DHT Holdings, Foreguard Shipping, G2 Ocean, Gestion Maritime, GoodBulk, Hafnia, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Mandarin Shipping, Premuda and Scorpio while the event will also host top shipmanagement names including the heads of OSM, Wallem and V. Group.

For further details, click here.