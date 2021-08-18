Monjasa buys tanker from Neste

Bunker supplier Monjasa has acquired the 25,117 dwt flexi tanker Monjasa Trader , formerly named Neste, as a new combined cargo and bunker vessel for its West Africa operations. No price has been revealed for the ship which was previously owned by Finland’s Neste Corporation.

“We are operating in an extremely competitive commodities market and we need to constantly adapt our fleet logistics to the shifting market dynamics. Before the IMO 2020 transition to low-sulphur marine fuels, we used to purchase and transport the fuel from Europe to West Africa using suezmax tankers. We are now sourcing much of our fuel oil products from local refineries across West Africa and for this purpose the flexi size and high specifications of Monjasa Trader makes her an ideal vessel for accessing various local loading points,” commented group CEO, Anders Østergaard.

Monjasa currently ranks as the sixth largest global marine fuels supplier with a total volume of 4.9m tonnes delivered in 2020. Overall, Monjasa controls a fleet of 25 tankers and barges globally.