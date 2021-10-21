Monjasa chairman dies at 67

Christian Merrild, chairman of the Danish bunker supplier Monjasa, has died after a sudden illness at the age of 67.

Merrild joined Monjasa’s board of directors just over 11 years ago and he served as chairman for the past 10 years. He entered the Danish shipping industry, serving for a number of years as a chief financial officer (CFO) at J. Lauritzen and ending his full-time career as CFO of DFDS in 2009.

“Christian’s personality possessed a great sense of justice and loyalty and he always wished the best for everyone around him. His profound personal interest in all parts of the Monjasa group was admirable, and we will come to miss Christian and his presence and friendship immensely,” the company said in a statement.

Flemming Ipsen, Monjasa’s board member since 2016, will take over as the new chairman with immediate effect.