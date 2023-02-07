Monjasa steps up green fuel push with its first ammonia deal

Danish bunker supplier Monjasa has inked a landmark agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)-managed power-to-x project HØST PtX Esbjerg on logistics and offtake of green ammonia for the maritime sector.

Described as one of Europe’s largest facilities of this kind, the wind and solar-powered project aims to produce around 600,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually for use in fertilisers and as a shipping fuel.

The agreement calls for Monjasa to not only provide logistics services for the distribution of green ammonia, but also to reserve a portion of the planned production, which will take place in southern Denmark near the port of Esbjerg.

The company said the move would bolster its position in Northwest Europe as the market for green marine fuels grows, but also give HØST PtX Esbjerg a boost as both parties would increase their reach and ability to market the fuel.

Jesper Nielsen, group responsibility director at Monjasa, said the partnership shows shipowners around the world that green ammonia is becoming available as a long-term marine fuel option.

“At Monjasa, our strengths lie in maritime logistics, and we are determined to become an enabler of alternative fuels worldwide thanks to our unique industry position between fuel producers and end users. Only by being curious and learning from each other will we succeed in decarbonising shipping and we have a very strong partner in CIP,” Nielsen remarked.

David Dupont-Mouritzen, project manager of HØST PtX Esbjerg, added: “This is a decisive step towards realising tomorrow’s supply chain and creating the green transition within the maritime sector. The cooperation between Monjasa and HØST PtX Esbjerg will allow us to deliver green ammonia on the preferred location of our customers, and it will help accelerate the green transformation of an industry that has a considerable potential. We are taking some major steps at this moment, and hopefully both national and European regulation and policy frameworks will support this.”