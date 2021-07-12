AmericasPorts and Logistics

Montreal Port Authority proceeding with Contrecoeur expansion

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 12, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Montreal

With financial support from both the federal and provincial governments, a favourable report from the Canadian Impact Assessment Agency, and a Ministerial Decision Statement allowing the project to proceed, the Port of Montreal’s Contrecoeur expansion is now taking another step closer to becoming operational. The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is preparing to launch a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) procurement process that will be open to national and international industry players.

A request for qualification (RFQ) will first qualify a number of national and international consortia that, over the next few months, will be invited to submit a proposal to enter into a long-term DBFOM agreement for the future terminal. Operators who took part in the exclusive preliminary discussions are invited to take part in the forthcoming steps of the process.

Interested companies and consortia will need to demonstrate their technical expertise, financial soundness and knowledge of container market development. The conditions specified in the Decision Statement issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada must also be respected.

Upon completion, the Contrecoeur container terminal will be equipped to handle 1.15m teu.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 12, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button