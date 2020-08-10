Montreal port strike enters its third week

The strike at Montreal port is continuing for a third week. The Montreal Longshoremen’s Union (MLU) has now provided details of a new strike, which starts at 7am local time today, without detailing when it might end.

Fractious negotiations between dockworkers and employers over working conditions have seen the port brought to its knees over the past month.

“Labor issues involving the MLU decision to implement an unlimited strike of its operations in Montreal are events well beyond our control,” German carrier Hapag-Lloyd stated in a note to clients.