Montrose Port selected as base for Inch Cape offshore wind project

Scotland’s Montrose Port has been selected as the future operations and maintenance base for the Inch Cape offshore wind project, 15 km off the Angus coast, that will power up to 1m households and be one of the country’s largest single sources of renewable energy.

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm has applied to the UK government for a long-term energy contract in its latest Contracts for Difference allocation round, with results expected this summer. If successful, this will trigger the 18-month multi-million investment programme in the Angus port with more than 50 long term skilled operations and maintenance jobs to follow. We aim to become the go-to port for the industry

Initial work on the infrastructure upgrade will begin in 2023 with the construction of offices and a warehouse at the port’s South Quay. A dedicated pontoon for crew transfer vessels travelling to and from the Inch Cape site will also be constructed, along with the installation of dockside cranes and a communications mast, with the latest technologies in vessel fuelling being considered as an additional investment.

Works are expected to be complete and the base operational by early 2025 to coincide with the commissioning of the first turbines at the offshore wind farm. Once fully operational, the Montrose base will support up to 56 direct, full-time equivalent, long-term jobs, including turbine technicians, asset managers, and office staff. The wind farm is owned by Red Rock Power and ESB.

Tom Hutchison, CEO and harbourmaster at Montrose Port, said: “We aim to become the go-to port for the industry and believe that with our geographical position, deep water berths, and sheltered quays we are ideally placed to do so. As a trust port we are driven to develop our offering to benefit our community of stakeholders both now and for future generations to come.”