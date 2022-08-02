Morale at sea on the rise post-covid

The latest Seafarers Happiness Index report, published yesterday by The Mission to Seafarers, reveals that seafarer happiness levels are recovering, after reaching a record low last quarter. Overall happiness has increased from 5.85 to 7.21/10, with levels rising across all categories.

The survey reports on Q2 2022 and shows that the influx of industry solutions to tackle seafarer wellbeing has finally begun to lift morale and the mindset onboard. With more vaccinations, more frequent crew changes, wage rises and new amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), there has been a knock-on effect for seafarer optimism.

After more than two years of uncertainty caused by covid, seafarers are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with restrictions easing across the globe, something that is clearly reflected with the pick up in mood at sea.

Cautioning against complacency, Steven Jones, the founder of the index, writes for Splash today warning that seafarers feel their work is all consuming with little appetite or energy left for leisure.