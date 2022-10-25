More box pain to come

There is no doubt any longer that the post-covid bounce is over. “Shippers are more cautious about the outlook on demand and are ordering less, congestion is easing with vessel waiting times reducing, ports operating at less capacity, and the container turnaround times decreasing which ultimately, frees up the capacity in the market.” That’s the view of Christian Roeloffs, CEO of Container Xchange. Maersk lead the reporting season with Q3 results coming out on November 4. Analysts will be all e...