More new entrants ready for the booming transpacific

There’s another new entrant on the booming transpacific trades. Shanghai Jin Jiang Shipping (SJJ) will provide two 1,713 teu ships to the fleet of the TPX service operated by China United Lines (CULines), upping the service from fortnightly to weekly in the process. The service goes from Shanghai straight to Long Beach.

“The two Chinese carriers have ambitions to further increase their presence on the Transpacific,” Alphaliner noted in its most recent weekly report.

CULines is already preparing the launch of a Transpacific Express II or TPC service while SJJ has reached an agreement with Transfar Shipping to purchase 400 teu per sailing that Transfar is to offer between Shanghai and Los Angeles/Long Beach.

Singapore-based Transfar will enter the transpacific trades in October. The company recently shelled out a massive $150,000 a day for the 3,091 teu Minna .

So many new entrants on the transpacific have shaken up market shares dramatically in recent months. The capacity market share of non-alliance services is now higher than both THE Alliance and 2M, and is now equal to roughly 30% of all transpacific deployed capacity, according to Sea-Intelligence data.