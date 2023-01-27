Moreld Apply awarded significant Aker BP contract

Norwegian oil and gas engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) player Moreld Apply has won a contract from Aker BP for the Edvard Grieg topside modification, which forms part of the Utsira High tie-backs project.

The contract, described as significant by the Stavanger-headquartered company, will see the required topside modifications for Solveig Phase 2, Troldhaugen and Symra tie-backs to Edvard Grieg in the North Sea.

The award, which will employ over 100 people at its peak, follows the front-end engineering and design project Moreland Apply completed in 2022.

“This award is strategically important for us and builds on to our solid relationship from previous Lundin, and now continues with AkerBP” said Karsten Gudmundset, CEO in Moreld Apply.

Offshore activities are expected to begin in autumn 2023, with the project expected to be completed in 2025.