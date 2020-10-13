Moundreas acquires capesize bulker from Sincere Navigation

Taiwanese bulker operator Sincere Navigation has announced that the company has sold its 2003-built 172,400 dwt capesize bulker Mineral Antwerpen to Greek owner Nicholas G. Moundreas Shipping.

The DSME-built ship was sold for a price of $10m, substantially higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $7.9m.

Sincere Navigation said the company will register a loss of $1.25m from the sale.

The vessel will be delivered to the new owner this month, and following the disposal Sincere Navigation’s fleet will have eight bulkers.

VesselsValue data shows Nicholas Moundreas recently also acquired another capesize bulker, the 2011-built Pacific Endurance, from Japanese owner Keishin Kaiun.