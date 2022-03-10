EuropeTankers

Moundreas flips last VLCC

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 10, 2022
Less than a minute

Greek owner Nicholas George Moundreas and his NGM Energy is reported flipping his last VLCC.

NGM Energy is reported selling the 2007-built 314,000 dwt My Way to UAE-based buyers. Brokers report the ship fetched between $36 and $37m. The crude tanker was bought as Takahashi from Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) in August last year for $34m.

This is the second VLCC play by Moundreas. In 2019 NGM Energy tapped India’s Mercator for a 2006-built VLCC for $27.5m. In November last year this ship was sold to Rune Shipholding. No price tag was attached to this deal however, VesselsValue indicates that the ship, then named Respect, fetched $30m.

