Mozambique dispatches first LNG export cargo

Mozambique has finally started exporting LNG. Energy major bp reports a first cargo has been exported from the offshore Coral Sul FLNG facility, the country’s first LNG project and first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the deep waters of the African continent. Under its long-term contract, bp will purchase 100% of LNG output from Coral Sul FLNG which has the capacity to produce up to of 3.4m tonnes of LNG per year.

In October 2016, bp signed a long-term offtake contract for the purchase of LNG for over 20 years with the Coral sellers comprising of Mozambique Rovuma Venture, a joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, as well as GALP, KOGAS and ENH, a Mozambique state entity.

The Coral South LNG project is one of three LNG developments in Mozambique, but is the only offshore project.

