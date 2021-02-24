MPA and Yara join ammonia-fuelled tanker project

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and fertiliser giant Yara International have become the latest two partners of the ammonia-fuelled tanker joint development project (JDP), joining existing partners MISC, Lloyd’s Register, Samsung Heavy Industries and MAN Energy Solutions.

The JDP partners also announced a name for the expanded coalition – The Castor Initiative.

Through the partnership, Yara will work alongside MISC, LR, SHI and MAN to develop ammonia propulsion ships while the consortium will be able to tap into MPA’s experience as a bunkering hub and flag state to gather insights on safety issues and ammonia bunkering procedures, as well as gaining access to research capabilities in Singapore.

“The addition of MPA and Yara means that the alliance which was first unveiled in January 2020, now has a complete representation from all areas of the maritime ecosystem. The experience and expertise of each partner will be central to the success of the initiative, from conception to project realisation,” the alliance said.

Last year, Yara joined forces with Ørsted in developing a project in the Netherlands aiming at replacing fossil hydrogen with renewable hydrogen in the production of ammonia.

“Supporting the enabling role of ammonia in the energy transition, we recognize the need for value chain collaboration to make zero emission shipping by using ammonia as a fuel a reality,” said Magnus Ankarstrand, EVP clean ammonia, Yara.

“Decarbonisation remains a key priority for the maritime sector, not just in Singapore but globally. As a transhipment and bunkering hub, we are committed to meet IMO2030/2050 decarbonisation goals. We are also looking forward to collaborating with like-minded industry partners to support the development and trials of alternative future marine fuels such as ammonia,” said MPA chief executive, Quah Ley Hoon.

Last September, LR granted approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its ammonia-fuelled tanker design, a landmark project being carried out with Malaysia’s top shipping line, MISC and engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions.

In terms of fuelling options for ammonia-powered ships, there was big news from Denmark yesterday where local shipowners Maersk and DFDS signed on as backers of what will become Europe’s largest green ammonia production plant.