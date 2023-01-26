MPC Container Ships backs new alternative fuel for shipping

Shipping has a new, alternative fuel from Germany to investigate. MPC Container Ships and Karlsruhe-based INERATEC have signed an agreement for the supply of synthetic marine diesel oil (MDO) made from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, with delivery set to start in 2024 to replace conventional fossil fuels used today by existing vessels.

“While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for our methanol powered newbuildings,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships.

“As a key building block of the decarbonisation of our industry, we expect that green fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case it will be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers,” Baack continued.

Following projects that target the production of sustainable, car fuel and sustainable chemicals the MPCC partnership marks INERATEC’s entry into the shipping field.

INERATEC has already started the manufacturing phase for its plant in Frankfurt, where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced. After the commissioning phase it will deliver up to 3.5m litres of sustainable aviation fuel, marine diesel and synthetic chemicals. From there, the German clean tech company intends to open up other e-fuel production sites around the world.