MPP players UAL and BOCS form joint venture

Dutch multipurpose specialist Universal Africa Lines (UAL) and its German counterpart Bremen Overseas Chartering and Shipping (BOCS) have set up a joint venture for the Mediterranean and Black Sea to and from West Africa.

Named UAL BOCS Shipping Line (UBSL), the service will utilise the fleets of both shipping lines, comprising 19 geared multipurpose vessels, ranging from 8,000 dwt to 33,000 dwt. The joint venture will be based in Capelle ad IJssel in the Netherlands, continuing the already existing UAL Mediterranean Service but expanded by the additional expertise and tonnage from the BOCS group.

“This was a logical step for UAL in the strengthening of our excellent relationship with BOCS. We are already successfully working together with them for years from the NW Europe continent to West Africa. In the current market it is extremely difficult to find vessel space for both ourselves and our clients. By sharing our tonnage, we still manage to fulfill the needs of our clients in this tight market,” said Harald Maas, director of UAL.

“Our clientele will benefit from more flexibility, in particular an extended port coverage and an increased number of sailings. Furthermore, this step is another attempt to satisfy the needs of our customers, especially our long-term partners in West Africa,” added Björn Hollnagel, managing director of BOCS.

UAL Chartering in Copenhagen will act as the commercial agent for the joint venture.