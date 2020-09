Less than a minute

Switzerland-based shipping line Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has taken over a 2001-built panamax containership from UK owner Tufton Oceanic.

VesselsValue data shows that MSC acquired the 3,430 teu Cristina Star for an undisclosed price. The South Korean-built vessel is valued at $5.05m by VesselsValue.

MSC has renamed the vessel MSC Sines R.

MSC also recently acquired the 2008-built 8,236 teu post panamax boxship YM Uberty from Yang Ming.