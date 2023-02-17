MSC adds another 10 newbuilds in China

An order for 10 dual-fuel 11,500 teu ships by Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has been confirmed in China.

China International Marine Containers (CIMC), which has a 30% stake in Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard, has detailed the ship orders with MSC opting for LNG dual-fuel, with the ships coming as methanol-ready when they deliver in 2025 and 2026. The vessels are costing $120m per unit.

MSC, the world’s largest containerline, has a world record 132 ships on order.