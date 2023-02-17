ContainersEurope

MSC adds another 10 newbuilds in China

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 17, 2023
0 1,415 Less than a minute
DNV

An order for 10 dual-fuel 11,500 teu ships by Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has been confirmed in China.

China International Marine Containers (CIMC), which has a 30% stake in Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard, has detailed the ship orders with MSC opting for LNG dual-fuel, with the ships coming as methanol-ready when they deliver in 2025 and 2026. The vessels are costing $120m per unit.

MSC, the world’s largest containerline, has a world record 132 ships on order.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 17, 2023
0 1,415 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button