MSC admits malware attack

April 16th, 2020 Containers, Europe, Tech 0 comments

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has admitted it was hit by a malware resulting in much of its IT infrastructure going offline for five days around the Easter weekend.

The website and booking platform of the world’s second largest containerline came back online yesterday after more than five days of being down.

“After a thorough investigation, we confirmed that it was confined to a limited number of physical computer systems in Geneva only and we determined that it was a malware attack based on an engineered targeted vulnerability,” MSC admitted yesterday.

The MSC malware news means the world’s top three containerlines have all been hit by cyber attacks in the space of the last three years. Maersk suffered hundreds of millions of dollars of losses when it was hit by the NotPetya malware in June 2017, while Cosco was hit the following year by malware in an attack that started at its US west coast operations.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

