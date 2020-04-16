MSC admits malware attack

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has admitted it was hit by a malware resulting in much of its IT infrastructure going offline for five days around the Easter weekend.

The website and booking platform of the world’s second largest containerline came back online yesterday after more than five days of being down.

“After a thorough investigation, we confirmed that it was confined to a limited number of physical computer systems in Geneva only and we determined that it was a malware attack based on an engineered targeted vulnerability,” MSC admitted yesterday.

The MSC malware news means the world’s top three containerlines have all been hit by cyber attacks in the space of the last three years. Maersk suffered hundreds of millions of dollars of losses when it was hit by the NotPetya malware in June 2017, while Cosco was hit the following year by malware in an attack that started at its US west coast operations.