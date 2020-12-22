MSC and ONE linked to 23,000 teu newbuilds

The year is closing out with some huge containership orders with multiple broking reports linking Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) with series of 23,000 teu newbuilds.

Shoei Kisen has ordered six 23,000 teu ships at the Marugame yard of sister firm Imabari Shipbuilding for time charter to ONE, according to Piraeus-based Anchor Shipbroking. No price or delivery date has been revealed for this order.

Meanwhile, a number of brokers report MSC is in for six similar sized ships, shared three ways in China between Hudong Zhonghua, Jiangnan and Yangzijiang. The MSC ships are dual-fuelled and deliver in 2023.

The price is believed to be $147.5m each. The orders will take MSC to less than 16,000 teu in terms of difference between it and top placed liner, Maersk, in the Alphaliner rankings. Maersk has been the world’s largest containerline for the last 25 years.