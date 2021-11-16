MSC and Wärtsilä to trial alternative fuels conversion for two-stroke engines

Finnish marine technology firm Wärtsilä is set to commercially launch its two-stroke future fuels conversion platform during the first quarter of 2022. The development programme in partnership with MSC Shipmanagement has recently been concluded with successful initial engine tests in the Wärtsilä two-stroke engine laboratory in Trieste.

The engine combustion technology platform will initially enable the conversion of two-stroke, electronically controlled, main engines to operate on currently available liquified natural gas (LNG) but also allow for the adoption of alternative green fuels or fuel blends when they become commercially available.

A world-first feature of the concept is the cryogenic fuel supply system, which together with what is touted to be a revolutionary injection system, provides flexible and optimised operational performance under all conditions. Among the other notable benefits are the capability to comply with upcoming environmental regulations and therefore provide assets with an extended operational life, the Helsinki-based company explained.

The project will commence with a technology demonstration on one of MSC’s larger container vessels featuring a Wärtsilä RT-flex96C-B main engine, with the first commercial conversion scheduled for completion by mid-2023.