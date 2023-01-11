MSC buys Darsena Toscana terminal in Livorno

Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the ports arm of leading liner Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has struck a deal with Gruppo Investimenti Portuali (GIP) to acquire Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT) in the port of Livorno.

Under the deal, subject to approval from the relevant authorities, TIL subsidiary CSM Italia Gate will buy 100% of the share capital of the Darsena Toscana terminal for an undisclosed sum.

The Darsena Toscana terminal began its activity in 1997 and in 2012 it became part of GIP. It is the leading Italian terminal for reefer cargo, and the first in Italy to be equipped with an electrified direct connection to the national railway network, without intermediate handlings.

TIL, which also controls 50% of the Lorenzini Terminal in Livorno will continue to manage TDT as an autonomous business.