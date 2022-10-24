MSC buys Italian towage operator

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of Rimorchiatori Mediterranei, a towage operator active in Italy, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway, Greece and Colombia, from Genoa-based Rimorchiatori Riuniti and a fund managed by DWS’s Infrastructure Investment business. No price for the transaction has been revealed.

Diego Aponte, MSC president, commented: “We are very pleased to be able to become part of the exciting next phase for growth and improvement at Rimorchiatori Mediterranei and we look forward to continuing to expand the business, building on the impressive work of the families that developed the company these past 100 years.”

MSC, which overtook Maersk as the world’s largest containerline at the start of this year, has been on an incredible expansion charge. This has seen the line, now headed by ex-Maersk COO Soren Toft, hoover up 240 secondhand ships in a little over two years, as well as build a 2m teu orderbook, something that is larger than the combined orderbooks of Maersk, CMA CGM and COSCO, the world’s second, third and fourth largest liners, respectively.

Last month the carrier debuted MSC Air Cargo, something that will take to the skies from early next year. The cash-rich line has also bought many other assets including Bolloré Africa Logistics and Log-In Logistica.