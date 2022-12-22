AfricaEuropePorts and Logistics

MSC completes takeover of Bolloré Africa Logistics

MSC Group has completed the multi-billion dollar acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics.

MSC will operate Bolloré Africa Logistics Group as an autonomous entity with its portfolio of diversified partners, under a new brand to be unveiled in 2023. Philippe Labonne will continue his longstanding role at the helm of the business as president of Bolloré Africa Logistics.

MSC president Diego Aponte said: “The deal will strengthen MSC’s longstanding ties with Africa and will reinforce our commitment to the continent’s economic growth, including investment in the ships, shipyards, container terminals, logistic solutions, storage facilities, road and rail networks that will support and enhance trade across the African continent and with the rest of the world.”

